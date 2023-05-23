Krispy Kreme gives 2023 grads free doughnuts, see where else to get freebies

Graduation freebies Krispy Kreme is once again offering its "Dough-ploma" for the Class of 2023. (Business Wire)

That 2023 diploma can get you a “Dough-ploma.”

Krispy Kreme is once again giving members of the Class of 2023 a free dozen doughnuts on Wednesday, the company announced on Monday.

All you have to do is show up at a participating shop dressed wearing their Class of 2023 fashions such as a shirt, jacket, or cap and gown and you’ll get a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts “in a special Dough-ploma-wrapped box.”

Like many promotions, it will be as long as supplies last.

The company started the doughnuts for grads promotion during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic is over, Krispy Kreme said, “... we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic. We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how ...”

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only company that will be rewarding the Class of 2023 for its accomplishments.

Chipotle offered graduation-themed gift cards with the first 10,000 people buying at least $40 in graduation-themed cards on the company’s website getting a $10 bonus code. (Source: RetailMeNot.com)

Insomnia Cookies is once again offering a free 6-pack with a $5 in-store purchase if you’re wearing a cap and gown or show proof of graduating this year. The deal expires on June 18 and must ask for it.



