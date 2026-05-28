Kitten takes 130-mile ride in car’s grille

The kitten was safely rescued.

Kitten stuck in grille (Kennedy Township Police Department)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania rescued a fuzzy stowaway that took a 130-mile joyride across the state, stuck inside a car’s grille.

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A kitten was discovered wedged in the grille of a car after the vehicle’s driver pulled into Kennedy Township, outside of Pittsburgh, WPXI reported.

The cat apparently climbed into its perch when the driver stopped in the crossroads town of Breezewood.

The distance between Breezeood and Kennedy Township is about 130 miles.

Kennedy Township police said on Facebook that two officers and two township road crew employees helped get the kitten out of the vehicle’s grille safely.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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