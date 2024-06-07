‘Kingdom’ actor Jonathan Tucker helped neighbors during home invasion in Los Angeles

Jonathan Tucker SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Jonathan Tucker attends the Celebration Of The Independent Spirit Awards With Champagne Fleur De Miraval & Miraval Rosé on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Champagne Fleur de Miraval) (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Champagne Fleur)

LOS ANGELES — Actor Jonathan Tucker known for his role in the television series, “Kingdom,” rushed into a house to stop a home invasion last Sunday in Los Angeles.

The home invasion happened on Sunday just after 6 p.m. in Hancock Park which is part of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department said, according to KABC.

Neighbors in the area reportedly saw a man walk around the neighborhood for a while, the news outlet reported.

Tucker reportedly saw the man enter a house and called police, Los Angeles Magazine reported, according to KTLA.

As he waited for officers to make their way to the house, Tucker ran into the house, the news outlet reported. A woman and her three children were inside the house, KABC reported.

The home invasion was partially caught on neighborhood video cameras, WFXT reported.

Soon after, officers arrived and a man was seen walking out of the house in handcuffs, KABC reported.

“If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes,” Tucker told Los Angeles Magazine, according to WFXT. “It was an extraordinary response.”

Police said that the suspect was medically evaluated and appeared to have been suffering from a mental illness episode, KABC reported.

In addition to “Kingdom,” Tucker also was in “Parenthood,” from 2011 to 2013, “Westworld” from 2018 to 2022, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” in 2003, and “Charlie’s Angels” in 2019, according to Variety.

