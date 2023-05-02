King Charles III coronation: Here is the schedule for the ceremony that crowns Britain’s monarch

On Saturday, the coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey. Around 2,000 guests will have front-row seats, while the rest of the world will tune in in other ways.
Below, from the BBC, is the schedule for the ceremony that will see a king and a queen be crowned.
Coronation day schedule (all times listed are Eastern Standard Time)
Beginning at 1 a.m.: Viewing areas along the procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will open and people will file in to get their spots.
2:15 a.m.: Guests will begin to arrive at Westminster Abbey. They will go through checkpoints before entering the building.
4:30 a.m.: Royals, both British and foreign, along with foreign heads of state will begin to arrive for the ceremony.
5:20 a.m.: King Charles and Queen Camilla will begin the 1.3-mile route to Westminster Abbey.
6 a.m.: The coronation ceremony will begin and will follow this order: the Recognition, the Coronation Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture and the Enthronement and Homage.
8 a.m.: The coronation ceremony will end, and the king and queen will head back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.
8:45 a.m.: The king and queen will receive a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces in the Buckingham Palace gardens.
9:15 a.m.: Members of the royal family are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
