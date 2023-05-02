King Charles III coronation: Here is the schedule for the ceremony that crowns Britain’s monarch

'Stone Of Destiny' Moved From Edinburgh To London Ahead Of Coronation EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 27: The Duke of Buccleuch (C) flanked by two members of The Royal Company of Archers stand by the Stone of Destiny in Edinburgh Castle before onward transportation to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III, on April 27, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Russell Cheyne - Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey. Around 2,000 guests will have front-row seats, while the rest of the world will tune in in other ways.

>> Read more trending news

Below, from the BBC, is the schedule for the ceremony that will see a king and a queen be crowned.

Coronation day schedule (all times listed are Eastern Standard Time)

Beginning at 1 a.m.: Viewing areas along the procession route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey will open and people will file in to get their spots.

2:15 a.m.: Guests will begin to arrive at Westminster Abbey. They will go through checkpoints before entering the building.

4:30 a.m.: Royals, both British and foreign, along with foreign heads of state will begin to arrive for the ceremony.

5:20 a.m.: King Charles and Queen Camilla will begin the 1.3-mile route to Westminster Abbey.

6 a.m.: The coronation ceremony will begin and will follow this order: the Recognition, the Coronation Oath, the Anointing, the Investiture and the Enthronement and Homage.

8 a.m.: The coronation ceremony will end, and the king and queen will head back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

8:45 a.m.: The king and queen will receive a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

9:15 a.m.: Members of the royal family are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.









©2023 Cox Media Group