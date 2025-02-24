‘Killing Me Softly’ singer, Roberta Flack, dies

FILE PHOTO: Roberta Flack attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 backstage at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. She died on Feb. 24 at the age of 88.(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

R&B legend Roberta Flack has died at the age of 88.

Flack’s representative announced her passing, but did not provide a cause of death, Variety reported.

“We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator,” the statement read.

She announced in 2022 that she had ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which did not allow her to sing any longer, The Associated Press reported.

