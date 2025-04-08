Keystone oil pipeline ruptures, portion shut down

Oil pipeline
Pipeline FILE PHOTO: A portion of the Keystone oil pipeline has ruptured and has been shut down. (JONATHAN - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FORT RANSOM, N.D. — A portion of the Keystone oil pipeline has ruptured, forcing it to be shut down in North Dakota.

It is not known what caused the break and the amount of crude oil that flowed into an agricultural field in Fort Ransom, North Dakota, is not known.

A pipeline employee said he heard a “mechanical bang” on Tuesday morning, and was able to shut down the line in about two minutes, according to officials with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

The pipe that ruptured was a 30-inch pipe near a pumping station.

The Keystone pipeline went online in 2011 and brings oil from Canada to the U.S.

