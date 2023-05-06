Kentucky Derby 2023: Early favorite Forte scratched hours before race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early favorite, Forte, is the latest horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby Saturday, leaving 18 horses.

The Kentucky Derby confirmed on Twitter Saturday morning that Forte will not be in the race.

Churchill Downs spokesman Darren Rogers announced that Forte was declared out of the race. According to The Associated Press, a reason has not been announced. Forte reportedly stumbled during a workout on Thursday which its trainer Todd Pletcher downplayed.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarians observed and examined Forte Saturday morning. The AP reported that the horse galloped along the track and outside the barn.

The decision came Saturday morning after a morning workout, the Washington Post reported.

Forte was an early favorite in the race. According to the AP, it had a five-raced streak and was a 3-1 favorite.

Forte’s exit marks the fifth scratch this week ahead of the race that is valued at $3 million. 18 horses remain in the race, the AP reported. Five horses died in the last few days at Churchill Downs.

Other horses that were scratched including Practical Move, Skinner, Lord Miles and Continuar were scratched from the race earlier in the week, according to ESPN.

The Kentucky Derby will be the smallest field since the derby in 2020 that ran in September with just 15 horses, ESPN reported.



