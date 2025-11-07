Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy nominations with 9; see the list

FILE PHOTO: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. He leads nominations this year with nine. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammy nominations are out, and Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods.

Lady Gaga is next with seven nominations, one more than her previous record, Variety reported.

She tied with producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut this year.

Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Leon Thomas all have six.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

Here is the list of categories and the nominees:

Record Of The Year

DtMF - Bad Bunny

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety - Doechii

WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA

The Subway - Chappell Roan

APT. - ROSE, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

MUTT - Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

Abracadabra

Anxiety

APT

DtMF

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]

luther

Manchild

WILDFLOWER

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES - Justin Bieber

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Disease - Lady Gaga

The Subway - Chappell Roan

Messy - Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela - KATSEYE

APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA

VOLTAGE - Skrillex

End Of Summer - Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae

Illegal - PinkPantheress

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile

Mirtazapine -Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror - Dream Theater

Lachryma - Ghost

Emergence - Sleep Token

Soft Spine - Spiritbox

BIRDS - Turnstile

Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel - Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum - Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

NEVER ENOUGH - Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie - Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

private music - Deftones

I quit - HAIM

From Zero - Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile

Idols - YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver

Alone - The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile

mangetout - Wet Leg

Parachute - Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver

Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure

DON’T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator

moisturizer - Wet Leg

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

Best R&B Performance

YUKON - Justin Bieber

It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded - Kehlani

MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk) - Leon Thomas

Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are - Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr UPTOWN - Lalah Hathaway

Lalah Hathaway LOVE YOU TOO - Ledisi

Ledisi Crybaby - SZA

SZA VIBES DON’T LIE - Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded - Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Heart Of A Woman - David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends - Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified - James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

YES IT IS - Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Best Progressive R&B Album

BLOOM - Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness - Bilal

LOVE ON DIGITAL - Destin Conrad

Access All Areas - FLO

Come As You Are - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon

Best R&B Album

BELOVED - GIVĒON

Why Not More? - Coco Jones

The Crown - Ledisi

Escape Room - Teyana Taylor

MUTT - Leon Thomas

Best Rap Performance

Outside - Cardi B

Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety - Doechii

tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud Of Me - Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly - JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

luther - Kendrick Lamar With SZA

WeMaj - Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

SOMEBODY LOVES ME - PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety - Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don’t Sing - Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)

Sticky - Aaron Bolton, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Dudley Alexander Duverne, Tyler Okonma, Janae Wherry, Gloria Woods & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

TGIF - Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

tv off - Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS - GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly - JID

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Wintersongs - Laila Biali

The Gift Of Love - Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes In Angels? - Elton John & Brandi Carlile

Harlequin - Lady Gaga

A Matter Of Time - Laufey

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2 - Barbra Streisand

Best Musical Theater Album

Buena Vista Social Club - Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow & David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her - Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard & Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey & Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy - Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson & Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai & George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just In Time - Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence & Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick & Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending - Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron & Helen J Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey & Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers

Good News - Shaboozey

Bad As I Used To Be [From “F1® The Movie”] - Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie - Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used To Do - Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame - George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List - Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Good News - Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie - Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo - Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song To Sing - Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett

American Romance - Lukas Nelson

Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price

Ain’t In It For My Health - Zach Top

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers

Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert

