Kansas nursing home resident pleads guilty to possession of meth

TONGANOXIE, Kan.

TONGANOXIE, Kan. — A Kansas woman living in a nursing home pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine, prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney, Carol L. Jones, 67, who resides in a Tonganoxie assisted living facility, pleaded guilty on May 17.

Prosecutors said that Jones allegedly possessed the controlled substance while living in the Vintage Park nursing home, WDAF-TV reported. Prosecutors said Jones had the substance in November 2022, according to the television station.

According to court documents, nursing home staff members allegedly discovered an unauthorized pill bottle in Jones’ room, KMBC-TV reported. The bottle contained a white substance, which was tested and later determined to be meth, according to the television station.

When questioned by police, Jones admitted the bottle belonged to her, adding that she acquired it from a local thrift store, KMBC reported.

She originally denied knowing what was in the bottle but later allegedly admitted to police officers that she was addicted to meth, according to the television station.

It was unclear how Jones allegedly obtained the drug.

Prosecutor Todd Thompson said that Jones avoided arrest by pleading guilty to the charges, WDAF reported. Anthony Russo, Jones’ court-appointed attorney, told the television station that he could not comment on the case.

According to Kansas law, first-time methamphetamine possession carries a minimum sentence of less than a year in prison, WDAF reported. Thompson said Jones is eligible to seek enrollment in drug treatment programs.

“Drugs are a concern no matter your age. We have to combat it the best way we can because we see it spiral,” Thompson told WDAF. “Whether it kills a person or it wreaks havoc on them financially. Anytime anyone has an addiction like this, it definitely affects their family and how to best treat them.”

Jones will be sentenced on June 23, according to the county prosecutor’s news release.