Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Walz selected

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: Democratic Presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boule at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Harris continues campaigning around the country against Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 presidential election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen her running mate.

Read more trending news

CNN and The Associated Press reported that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was chosen to join Harris on the ticket for the Nov. 5 election.

The shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates included Walz, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, The Associated Press reported.

Harris, who secured the party’s nomination Monday night, is scheduled to hold a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday evening. Walz is expected to join her.


Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!