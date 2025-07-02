Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Not guilty on racketeering count

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has reached a verdict on all charges he faces. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

The jury deliberating the fate of Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached a verdict on all charges he faces.

Update 10:20 a.m. ET July 2: Combs was found not guilty of racketeering.

Original report: The jury told the judge overseeing the case that it had the verdict within an hour of the start of deliberations for the day in the case, CNN reported.

He faces two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering, The Associated Press reported.

Combs pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The trial lasted seven weeks, and before the jury got the case, the prosecutors dropped additional theories of attempted arson and kidnapping, the AP reported.

The jury was on its third day of deliberations. On Tuesday, there was a partial verdict on four of the five counts levied against Combs. They did not have a verdict on count one - the racketeering count. They were told to deliberate longer.

