Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Walt Disney Co.’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The lawsuit was filed last April in Florida by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and accused DeSantis of using his political power to punish the company for its right to free speech, CNN reported.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor said that the company lacked standing in its lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointees to Walt Disney World’s governing district, WFTV reported.

“Disney lacks standing to sue the Governor or the Secretary,” the judge said in his ruling, which was obtained by Reuters.

“It is true that the laws did not affect all districts, and it is true (at least accepting Disney’s allegations) that Disney faces the brunt of the harm,” Winsor wrote, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “But Disney offers no support for its argument that the court is to undertake line drawing to determine just how many others a law must cover to avoid ‘singling out’ those they affect most.”

The lawsuit came after a feud was ignited between DeSantis and Disney in 2022, WFTV reported. Disney voiced its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which is also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by its critics. The Parental Rights in Education Act reportedly banned lessons in classrooms on sexual orientation and gender identity in early education. It was a law that DeSantis supported.

DeSantis and some Republican legislators reportedly retaliated against Disney for objecting to the law by taking over the district that had been controlled by Disney for decades, the news outlet reported. They also added five board members to the board that are supporters of the Florida governor.

“This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here,” a Disney spokesperson told WFTV. “If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with. We are determined to press forward with our case.”

In a statement to CNN, Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’ press secretary, said the governor’s office was not surprised by the dismissal of Disney’s lawsuit.

“The days of Disney controlling its own government and being placed above the law are long gone,” Redfern said. “The federal court’s decision made it clear that Gov. DeSantis was correct: Disney is still just one of many corporations in the state, and they do not have a right to their own special government. In short -- as long predicted, case dismissed.”

Another separate lawsuit is pending in an Orlando state court, the news outlet reported.

