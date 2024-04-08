Jonathan Majors sentenced in domestic violence case

Jonathan Majors Actor Jonathan Majors leaves the courthouse following closing arguments in Majors' domestic violence trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 15, 2023 in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images, File)

NEW YORK — A judge sentenced actor Jonathan Majors to probation Monday after a jury found him guilty of attacking his then-girlfriend last year.

>> Read more trending news

Majors was facing up to one year in prison, The Associated Press reported.

Majors avoids jail time

Update 10:40 a.m. EDT April 8: A judge on Monday sentenced Majors to serve 52 weeks of domestic violence programming following his conviction on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges last year, The New York Times reported.

The actor showed no immediate reaction when the sentence was handed down, according to the newspaper.

Original report: Late last year, Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. subsequently parted ways with the actor, who played the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charges stemmed from a March 2023 altercation with Grace Jabbari, who was dating Majors at the time, Reuters reported. Jabbari testified that Majors attacked her in the back of a hired vehicle after she saw a text from another woman on his phone and grabbed it, the news agency reported. She said he twisted her arm behind her back and struck her head, leaving her with a broken finger and a swollen arm and ear.

In a January interview with “Good Morning America,” Majors denied having ever been abusive in his relationships.

“Yeah, I was not the best boyfriend all of the time,” he said. Echoing interviewer Lindsey Davis of ABC News, he added that he had “never hit a woman.”

EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways."



Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence?” he told Davis. “How is that possible?”

Last month, Jabbari filed suit against Majors, accusing him of “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse” from 2021 to 2023 and smearing her reputation after the abuse came to light.

© 2024 Cox Media Group