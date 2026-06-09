John Lithgow sets record at Tony Awards

John Lithgow savors the moment after winning a Tony Award for his leading role in the play, "Giant."

NEW YORK — It was a giant victory for John Lithgow.

The 80-year-old made history on Sunday, becoming the oldest lead actor to win a competitive acting Tony Award.

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Lithgow won the award for his performance in “Giant,” Variety reported. He broke the record held by Roy Dotrice, who was 77 when he won the statue for featured actor in a play in the 2000 production of “A Moon for the Misbegotten,” according to the entertainment news website.

It was Lithgow’s third career Tony Award; he also won best lead actor in a musical for “Sweet Smell of Success” in 2002, according to Variety.

John Lithgow is now the oldest man to have ever won a competitive acting Tony.



He took home Best Actor in a Play for “Giant” at tonight’s #TonyAwards.https://t.co/It4QItdlwC pic.twitter.com/R9QoLOZ9gI — Variety (@Variety) June 8, 2026

During his acceptance speech, Lithgow noted that he won his first Tony Award 53 years ago, when he captured Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play honors for 1973’s “The Changing Room,” Deadline reported.

[ 2026 Tony Awards: ‘Schmigadoon,’ ‘Liberation’ take top awards, see complete list ]

During his acceptance speech, Lithgow noted that he won his first Tony Award 53 years ago, when he captured Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play honors for 1973’s “The Changing Room,” Deadline reported.

“I’m such a lucky actor. This is my third Tony Award. My first one was 53 years ago at my Broadway debut in the American premiere of an English play, which by an amazing coincidence originated at London’s Royal Court Theatre, just like ‘Giant,’” Lithgow said. “Two Tony bookends with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of just fantastic theatre artists. I’ve had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments on the stage, but I have to tell you right now, this moment has got to be one of the best.”

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(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Dylan Mulvaney attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Michael Parker (C) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Cheyenne Jackson attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Lori Hotz and Melanie Smith attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Audrey Landau attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Lisa Valverde (R) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Danielle Brooks, Law Roach and Queen Latifah attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Bryon Rubin (R) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Evan Shapiro (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Sara Chase attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Wayne Montague and Carolina Montague attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Stephanie Simon (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Jud Staniar (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Anthony Warnke (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Jamie Wilson, Clemmie Forfar, Tim Johanson and Kevin McCollum attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Christani Pitts attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Carrie Coon attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Ruth Anne Harnisch and Bill Harnisch attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Melissa Lehman attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Brandon J. Dirden (L) and Anika Noni Rose (C) attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Marva Smalls (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Karen Toliver (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Kit Buchan, Jim Barne and Tim Jackson attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Ariana DeBose attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Lesley Manville attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Danielle Brooks and Queen Latifah attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Lena Waithe attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Ellie Fisher (L) attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Tovah Feldshuh and Cole Escola attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and Joe Mantello attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) (L-R) Christopher Abbott and John Leguizamo attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Rachel Dratch attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Ben Platt and Noah Galvin attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) The 79th Annual Tony Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: (L-R) Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk attend The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

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