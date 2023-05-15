John Durham report: FBI should not have launched Trump-Russia investigation

Durham report FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel John Durham has concluded that the FBI should not have launch a probe into potential collusion between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia. (Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)

The special council’s probe into the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation has ended. There were no new charges issued but John Durham did criticize the bureau for launching the investigation, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

The approximately 300-page report said there were several missteps by the FBI and Justice Department as they investigated alleged colluding with Russia by the now-former president, adding that the FBI had a full investigation based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence” and that the speed of the bureau’s investigation was not normal, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group