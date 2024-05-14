Jets touch wings during air show

airplanes in the air

Air show incident FILE PHOTO: Two jets touched wings as they performed at an air show in Fort Lauderdale. (dlrz4114 - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two jets that were performing during the Fort Lauderdale Air Show touched wings as they were performing a tight maneuver.

>> Read more trending news

Video of the mid-air incident was released via YouTube on Monday, showing the tips of the wings touch and both planes leaving the formation before the pilots regrouped, WTVJ reported.

It happened during the Polaris Program’s Ghost Squadron performance and the show was delayed after an emergency was declared, WFOR reported. It was only a precaution as both planes landed safely and the pilots were not hurt.

WSVN said the jets fly within inches of each other during the flight skill display.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!