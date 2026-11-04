JetBlue raises checked bag fees again

FILE PHOTO: JetBlue has once again raised checked luggage fees.

Discount airline JetBlue has increased the cost of checking a bag.

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The company said the first checked bag for economy passengers will cost $50, up from $45, CNBC reported. You’ll have to pay the price more than 24 hours in advance to get that rate.

If it is within 24 hours of a flight, the cost climbs to $60.

Those prices are just the start.

If you are flying during peak times, it will be $55 and $75, respectively.

Second bags will be $70 during off-peak or $75 during peak times and selected more than 24 hours in advance.

If less than 24 hours in advance, second bags go up to $75 and $85 depending on whether it is peak or non-peak.

Passengers with the JetBlue credit card or who are elite frequent flyers will not have to pay the fee.

USA Today reported that some fares also include bags.

Click here to see all of the JetBlue baggage fees and what the company considers peak or off-peak times.

This is the third time the company has increased baggage fees in the past year, with JetBlue blaming high fuel costs.

“We’re adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs,” JetBlue said in a statement, according to CNBC. “This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one.”

Other airlines, including Delta, United and Southwest, have also raised their baggage fees this year, CBS News reported.

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