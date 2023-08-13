Jet crashes during Thunder Over Michigan air show

Jet crash: File photo. A jet crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan air show. The pilots ejected safely but the aircraft crashed near an apartment complex. (Kirk Hewlett/iStock )

YPSILANTI, Mich. — A fighter jet performing at an air show in Michigan crashed on Sunday, officials said.

According to authorities, a MiG 23 Russian fighter jet crashed near an apartment complex on Belleville Lake near Ypsilanti, WJBK-TV reported.

The jet was part of the 25th annual Thunder Over Michigan show at Willow Run Airport, WDIV-TV reported. Several aircraft, including the MiG 23, were performing various maneuvers in the air.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show. Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” Thunder Over Michigan wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

According to WXYZ-TV, the jet crashed into an apartment building. WWJ-TV identified the complex as The Waverly on the Lake apartment complex in Belleville. Officials told WDIV that the aircraft crashed into the parking lot of the complex.

Several vehicles at the apartment were damaged during the crash, according to WXYZ. It was unclear how many people, if any, were injured.

DEVELOPING: A fighter jet performing at an air show near Willow Run Airport crashed on Sunday. https://t.co/C9OK0J35UC — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 13, 2023

Officials from the air show said the pilots ejected from the jet, WJBK reported. They were recovered from the lake and were expected to survive, according to the television station.

In a statement, Wayne County Airport Authority confirmed that the jet had crashed.

“Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, a MiG-23 demonstration plane performing at the Yankee Air Museum’s Thunder over Michigan air show crashed into the parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville,” the statement said. “The pilot and backseater successfully ejected from the aircraft before the crash. While it did not appear they sustained any significant injuries, first responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

“The aircraft struck unoccupied vehicles in the apartment complex’s parking lot. No one at the apartment complex nor the air show was injured. The FAA is investigating the crash.”

The Thunder Over Michigan show began on Saturday and was expected to end on Sunday, WDIV reported.