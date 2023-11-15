Jennifer Aniston shares last message she received from Matthew Perry

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 12: Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor matthew Perry pose backstage at the 29th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 12, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jon Koplaff/Getty Images)

Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 12: Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor matthew Perry pose backstage at the 29th Annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 12, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jon Koplaff/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff /Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry. Perry died on Oct. 28 at the age of 54.

Aniston on Wednesday posted a text message that Perry sent her, according to The Associated Press.

“Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” the text message between Aniston and Perry reads, according to Variety. It was sent along with a photo of them both laughing as they were reading a script.

Aniston also shared a video clip of a scene between her and Perry’s “Friends” characters, Rachel and Chandler, CNN reported.

Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” Aniston said in a tribute on her Instagram.

Aniston also talked about the process of loss and how she has been reading over their text messages recently, according to People Magazine.

“In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all,” Aniston said, according to People Magazine.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘Could you BE any crazier?’”

The cast released a joint statement following his death but according to Variety, each has been sharing individual tributes over the last few days, sharing their favorite memories of Perry.

Image 1 of 26

Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1994: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on "Friends" in 1994. (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

