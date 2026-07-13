Jay-Z breaks Yankee Stadium ticket sale record

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams perform on stage at Yankee Stadium on July 11 2026.

Jay-Z has broken his own record for the most ticket sales for a single concert at Yankee Stadium.

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The media mogul sold 45,832 tickets for his second concert Saturday at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, he announced in a news release.

He had set the record that he ended up breaking the night before with 44,916 people, Live Nation said, according to the “Today” show.

Both nights were sold out.

The show was not only a record-breaker, but it was also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of his 2001 album “The Blueprint.”

He didn’t take the stage alone either.

Jay-Z shared the spotlight with Eminem for “Renegade,” who then did his own hit “Lose Yourself.”

Slick Rick and Pharrell Williams also performed alongside Jay-Z, “Today” reported.

There were also celebrities in the audience, including Alex Rodriguez, Robinson Cano, Fat Joe, Dave Chappelle, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and many more.

Friday night’s concert also had some special guests, including NAS, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O, plus Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter, with Queen Bey joining her husband on “Can’t Knock The Hustle” while the couple’s daughter played piano for “Feelin’ It.”

The three-night concert series didn’t go on without some hiccups.

The final event on Sunday was delayed for several hours, past midnight, The New York Times reported. It was supposed to have started at 8 p.m. NY1 reported.

Jay-Z apologized for the long delay, telling the crowd that the doors had been closed because people had tried to rush the gates.

“There’s 10,000 people outside,” he said, the Times reported. “I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled.”

The Yankees, Roc Nation, and Live Nation said that hundreds of people in large groups and without tickets stormed several stadium entrances, with some breaking through security.

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