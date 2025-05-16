Jane Bright, ‘Survivor: Nicaragua’ fan favorite, dead at 71

The fan favorite from "Survivor: Nicaragua" died on May 15. She was 71.

Jane Bright, a fan favorite on the reality television show “Survivor: Nicaragua” in 2010, died on Thursday, her daughter announced in a Facebook post. She was 71.

Bright’s daughter, Ashley Hammett, wrote that her mother was “found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff” in North Carolina.

Bright, who was described during the show as a 56-year-old dog trainer, competed during Season 21 of the “Survivor” series. She finished in sixth place in a cast of 20.

Born Dec. 13, 1953, in Jackson Springs, North Carolina, Bright was a dog trainer when she appeared on the CBS competition series. Separating the castaways into two tribes based on age, Bright began in the older Espada tribe.

Despite being the oldest contestant of the season, Bright was lauded for her strength and contribution. Despite being voted off the show, Bright won the audience-voted Sprint Fan Favorite prize and a $100,000 prize.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bright talked about the death of her husband, which occurred shortly before she appeared on the show. She said that despite the personal tragedy, focusing on the competition would not be a problem.

“Don always wanted me to do this,” Bright said. “He knew I was applying throughout the years. And because he’s not here? He is here, and I’m gonna tell you what, we’ve had pictures taken at my house, and I lost him and one of my show dogs about the same time, and their orbs show up in pictures, so I know they’re with me, honey.”

Two-time “Survivor” winner Sandra Diaz-Twine paid tribute on Instagram, captioning a photo of Bright from the show and writing, “Rest in heavenly peace.”

Bright was also remembered by “Survivor: Ghost Island” cast member Donathan Hurley, who called her “a firecracker.”

“Lord, I sure did get my heart broken when I opened up Facebook after work!” Hurley wrote on X. “One of my favorite Survivor family members, as I call them all, has passed away. I loved Jane so much!!! This lady was a firecracker! Always ready to have a good time and a good laugh! RIP Jane.”

