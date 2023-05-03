Jamie Foxx breaks silence, thanks fans for support

Jamie speaks: Jamie Foxx posted on Instagram on Wednesday, thanking fans and friends for "all the love." (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Jamie Foxx broke his silence on Wednesday, posting on social media three weeks after he was hospitalized due to a medical complication.

>> Read more trending news

The Oscar-winning actor, 55, posted a message on his Instagram account, People reported.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote.

Foxx had been working in Atlanta on a Netflix film, “Back in Action,” a comedy that also stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz, CNN reported. The film has remained in production and was set to finish filming on schedule, a Netflix source told The Hollywood Reporter after Foxx’s hospitalization on April 11.

Nick Cannon will fill in for Foxx as the host of “Beat Shazam,” the Fox game show that has contestants identify songs from a few notes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized; Charlie Mack asks for prayers

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, is also stepping away from the show for now, the entertainment news outlet reported.

The game show debuted in 2017 and begins its sixth season on May 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Foxx won an Oscar for his portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the 2004 film, Ray. He has also starred in television and movies, including “Django Unchained” in 2012, “Jarhead” in 2005 and the “Spider-Man” franchise.

Jamie Foxx hospitalized following ‘medical complication,’ daughter says

He also won a Grammy in 2010 for a single called “Blame It.”

Foxx is reportedly still in a Georgia hospital “having tests run,” according to People.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!