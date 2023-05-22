Jaden Hullaby, who played football at New Mexico, Texas, found dead

Jaden Hullaby: Jaden Hullaby played eight games for the University of New Mexico during the 2022 season. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jaden Hullaby, a tight end and running back for the University of New Mexico football team, has been found dead, his family said Monday. He was 21.

Hullaby, who transferred to New Mexico after two seasons at the University of Texas, was first reported missing by family members over the weekend, the Albuquerque Journal reported. No cause of death has been given and it is unclear where Hullaby was found, according to the newspaper.

Hullaby was last seen in Dallas, ESPN reported. He attended Mansfield Timberview High School and Bishop Dunne High School in the Dallas area, where he won a state championship, according to WFAA-TV. He was an all-district quarterback at Timberview in 2019 when he was a senior.

In a statement, the New Mexico football program said it was “saddened” to learn of Hullaby’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him.”

Hullaby played eight games for the Lobos in 2022, catching two passes for 44 yards and rushing for 59 yards on 13 carries, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Hullaby played two games at Texas in 2020 and was redshirted for the 2021 season before transferring to New Mexico, ESPN reported.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

