Jaden Hullaby, who played football at New Mexico, Texas, found dead

Jaden Hullaby: Jaden Hullaby played eight games for the University of New Mexico during the 2022 season. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Jaden Hullaby, a tight end and running back for the University of New Mexico football team, has been found dead, his family said Monday. He was 21.

Hullaby, who transferred to New Mexico after two seasons at the University of Texas, was first reported missing by family members over the weekend, the Albuquerque Journal reported. No cause of death has been given and it is unclear where Hullaby was found, according to the newspaper.

Hullaby was last seen in Dallas, ESPN reported. He attended Mansfield Timberview High School and Bishop Dunne High School in the Dallas area, where he won a state championship, according to WFAA-TV. He was an all-district quarterback at Timberview in 2019 when he was a senior.

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

In a statement, the New Mexico football program said it was “saddened” to learn of Hullaby’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him.”

Hullaby played eight games for the Lobos in 2022, catching two passes for 44 yards and rushing for 59 yards on 13 carries, according to Sports-Reference.com.

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023

Hullaby played two games at Texas in 2020 and was redshirted for the 2021 season before transferring to New Mexico, ESPN reported.

“It’s such devastating and tragic news to hear of Jaden’s passing,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. “He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with. All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”