It Was Raining Monkeys In Silver Springs

If you haven’t been to Silver Springs I highly recommend it. The glass bottom boat tours are super rad by themselves, especially with the sunken statues. And when you add in that lots of cool movies have been filmed there like Creature From The Black Lagoon, the James Bond films Moonraker, Thunderball, and Never Say Never Again, James Dean’s Rebel Without A Cause, and Legend with Tom Cruise and Tim Curry, it makes it even cooler. Tom Cruise actually did his own stunts including swimming near the gators in the springs, but lots of people have done that.

But the wildlife at Silver Springs is something you won’t find almost anywhere else in Florida because Silver Springs has the monkeys! Silver Springs is home to rhesus macaques, a trove of wild monkeys that have all boomed from a small group that a boat operator released to drive tourism in the 1930’s.

Now there’s hundreds of them. And they like to swim too. This person caught video of the monkeys jumping from the trees into the water, and there’s so many of them that its practically raining monkeys!

You could see it too, just head to the springs and keep your camera ready!