‘It feels amazing’ Damar Hamlin works out in first padded practice since cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin: File photo. While Damar Hamlin was wearing a tuxedo at the ESPY Awards, he was back in a football uniform on Monday as the Buffalo Bills opened training camp. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin participated in his first padded practice on Monday since he went into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin’s parents and his agent, Ira Turner, watched from the sidelines at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York as the 25-year-old cleared a “super big hurdle” on his road to recovery from his frightening injury that was witnessed by millions during a televised “Monday Night Football” game.

“It feels amazing,” Hamlin told reporters during training camp. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing.”

“I'm processing a thousand emotions,” Hamlin said. “I'm not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. But like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith. And my faith is stronger than any fear.”



Hamlin was in his usual spot at left safety during warm-ups and took a moment to cross his chest with his hand before looking skyward, The Buffalo News reported. Nate Breske, the team’s head athletic trainer whose team came to Hamlin’s aid went he went into cardiac arrest, briefly visited with the player after practice began.

“I pretty much lost my life playing this sport, you know what I’m saying? So, to come back and do it all over again, it’s all over the place,” Hamlin added. “I’m rooted in my faith. I’m rooted in the love that I receive from my family, my teammates and the love all around the world. That keeps me going. And I’ve got goals that I still want to achieve within this game.”

Hamlin was not involved in any significant contact during Monday’s practice, WGRZ-TV reported. The former University of Pittsburgh standout, beginning his third season in the NFL, said he did not think about the first moment of contact, according to the television station.

“It was such a random (thing) and it was any moment,” Hamlin said, referring to the January contest in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was received CPR on the field when he collapsed after colliding with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was discharged on Jan. 11.

“We overcame a lot my entire life so this is just another milestone on that journey; might be one of the biggest ones, but it’s just another milestone in the journey, another hurdle that we’ve overcame,” Hamlin told reporters, according to the News. “That’s kind of been our story all along if you check your receipts.”

Hamlin gave an emotional speech at the ESPY Awards ceremony earlier in July as he paid tribute to the medical staff that helped save his life.

“It’s easy to come in and say, ‘OK, he’s back on the football field,’ but to see him every day living, breathing, laughing, and having a good time is really where you have your eye-opening, like, God is good,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said, according to ESPN. “It’s not so much on the football end, I’m more so appreciating the person.”