Israel-Hamas War: Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents return home from Israel safely

Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents return home from Israel safely Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The parents of a linebacker from the Detroit Lions, Alex Anzalone, have returned to the United States from Israel safely.

Anzalone’s parents were in Israel with a group of 50 that were part of a Naples, Florida-based church group, according to The Associated Press.

He posted Thursday morning on social media that his parents were heading home, the AP reported. Soon after, his mother posted that their group arrived back safely.

Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good,” Anzalone said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, according to the AP, that he was thinking about his parents and said that “it’s hard.”

Lions coach Dan Campbell called him about his parents after he had learned about it Sunday evening, the AP reported.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were stuck in Israel following the attack that took place last Saturday with a group of about 53 Americans, CBS Sports reported.

Sal and Judy Anzalone arrived in Israel on Oct. 2 with the tour group that was set up by their church, CBS Sports said. The group attempted to escape the area.

The pastor of Sal and Judy Anzalone’s church, Alan Brumback, posted on the First Naples Church’s Facebook page on Saturday about how the group was doing following the attack, according to CBS Sports.

“We are doing good at our hotel in Jerusalem,” Brumback wrote, according to CBS Sports. “Continue to pray for Israel and for this to be resolved as peacefully and quickly as possible.”

Image 1 of 7

Day 6 of war: An Israeli airstrike is seen in Gaza City on Thursday. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

