Iowa’s Caitlin Clark passes Pete Maravich’s record, becomes top scorer in NCAA Division I

Caitlin Clark Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 22, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has scored her 3,668th point, making her the all-time NCAA Division I scorer.

Clark passed the late Pete Maravich’s record, according to The Associated Press.

Clark made two free throws after a technical foul Sunday with one second left in the first half during a game against Ohio State.

She needed 18 points going into the game on Sunday to pass Maravich, whose record was 3,667, according to CNN.

She finished the game with 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds as the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes defeated the No. 2 Buckeyes 93-83. Clark now has 4,685 career points.

“It probably won’t hit me until a little bit later, but I’m just gonna enjoy it with my family and my teammates and just really thankful to be in this place,” Clark said.

Clark broke Maravich’s record just days after breaking Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s record, the AP reported. She did that Wednesday with 33 points.

“Caitlin Clark stands alone! After 54 years, there is a new all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s college basketball as Caitlin Clark dethroned Pete Maravich with 3,368 points, netting a pair of free throws moments before halftime. Clark initially looked to snap history in style, firing a three-point attempt from near half-court on the possession prior But after Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon was whistled for a technical foul, Caitlin Clark stepped up rebuild Iowa’s lead and knock in both shots, hitting nothing but net,”the NCAA said in a statement.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark says she will enter the WNBA Draft

Last week, Clark announced that this season was her last one with Ioaw as she plans to enter the WNBA draft.

“While this season is far from over and we have a lot more to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa,” Clark said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.”

Caitlin Clark sets all-time major women’s college basketball scoring mark

Clark is expected to be the number one pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, according to ESPN.

