Investigators issue warrant for a man after a woman’s body was found in car at Boston airport

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BOSTON — A warrant was issued for a man who investigators believe is connected to a woman whose body was found at an airport in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police said that an arrest warrant was issued for a man that they suspected of killing a woman whose body was found at a garage at Logan Airport Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Margaret Mbitu, 31, and she was reported missing by her family on Monday, state police said, according to WFXT.

Whitman Police Department said that she was last seen leaving her workplace in Halifax around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the news station. After that, investigators believe that she was murdered around then.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Kangethe, 40, state police said, according to WFXT. Investigators believe that he may have boarded a flight to Kenya after leaving Mbitu’s body in the parking lot at the airport. An arrest warrant has been obtained and charges him with Mbitu’s death. Investigators are working with authorities in Kenya to try to track him down.

State police say that the circumstances behind Mbitu’s death remain under investigation but that she and Kangethe knew each other.

There is also no threat to the public or to travelers at Logan Airport, state police said.

