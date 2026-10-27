Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes from Tennessee prison

The inmate, serving a life sentence for murder, escaped from a Tennessee prison late Sunday.

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder escaped from prison on Sunday, triggering a manhunt after he still remains at large, authorities said.

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Jacob Morley, 28, was unaccounted for at about 11:30 p.m. CT on Sunday by officials with the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Security camera footage later revealed that Morley left the prison in his TDOC uniform after breaching one of the prison’s perimeter fences, The Tennessean reported.

Video obtained Monday showed Morley stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 at about 1 p.m. CT, according to WZTV. Authorities said Morley stole the vehicle in the Tiptonville area near the prison.

The pickup has an air compressor in the bed and is marked with Lindamood Planting Company on the side, the television station reported.

At approximately 1:18 a.m. CT on Monday, the Hornbeak Fire Department in West Tennessee, said that Morley was seen passing the fire department in the truck.

Morley was convicted in the 2022 Carter County death of Cody Birchfield, according to The Tennessean.

Birchfield had gone missing in February 2022, and Morley was arrested in North Carolina a month later, the newspaper reported.

Court records stated that Birchfield’s body was found hidden under Morley’s residence.

Morley was found guilty on Feb. 3 and was sentenced to life with a chance of parole, WSMV reported.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Morley has now been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List, the television station reported. Officials said he should be considered dangerous.

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