Injured bald eagle rescued by US Park Police Officer in Maryland

BALTIMORE — An injured bald eagle was found on Wednesday in a wooded area near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland.

An officer with the United States Park Police was called out to a wooded area in Baltimore earlier this week about an injured bald eagle.

The officer contacted the Owl Moon Raptor Center to get the eagle to safety so it could get treatment so it can heal, WJZ-TV

“The Bald Eagle is now receiving excellent care and is expected to recover,” said. the United States Park Police

The Owl Moon Raptor Center is “a state and federally licensed wildlife rehabilitation center specializing in birds of prey,” its website said, according to People Magzine.

The specific injuries are unknown.

The United States Park Police was created by President George Washington in 1791, the organization’s website said, according to People Magazine. These officers are located in Washington, D.C., New York City and in San Francisco. They would to “investigate and detain persons suspected of committing offenses against the United States” and “carry out services for many notable events conducted in the national parks.”