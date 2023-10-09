Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Columbus Day: What is open, what is closed?

The second Monday in October goes by a couple of different names: Columbus Day or, as proclaimed in 2021, Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The holiday means that some schools are closed and some people have the day off.
What is closed today?
Note: The source is in parentheses.
- Banks (CNN)
- U.S. Postal Service (CNN)
- Government buildings (CNN)
- DMV (CNN)
- Libraries (CNN)
- Courts (CNN)
- UPS SurePost (CBS News)
- UPS Mail Innovations (CBS News)
What is open?
Note: The source is in parentheses.
- NYSE (CNN)
- Nasdaq (CNN)
- Chase Bank (CNN)
- TD Bank (CNN)
- UPS (CNN)
- FedEx (CNN)
- FedEx Express — modified service (CNN)
- FedEx Ground Economy — modified service (CNN)
- Target (CNN)
- Walmart (CNN)
- Kroger (CNN)
- Most restaurants (CBS News)
As always, it is best that you call ahead or check your local business’ websites before heading out, USA Today suggests.