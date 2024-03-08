‘I miss Todd so much,’ reality TV star Julie Chrisley writes in jailhouse letter

Prison letters Julie Chrisley, far left, and Todd Chrisley, far right, are pictured in 2018 with two of their children, Savannah and Chase Chrisley. The couple are serving a combined 15 years in federal prison for fraud and tax evasion. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation)

The daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley has shared letters from her mother, who wrote about how much she misses her husband as they serve jail sentences for their 2022 fraud convictions.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reported that Savannah Chrisley shared the letters on a recent episode of her podcast. Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for their series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

Julie Chrisley wrote about the difficulties of being separated from her husband and children, the news station reported. The pair reported to prison in January 2023 to begin serving their sentences.

Julie Chrisley is behind bars in Lexington, Kentucky, while Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence in Pensacola, Florida. She is serving a five-year sentence and her husband, a 10-year sentence, according to People magazine.

Savannah Chrisley described her mother’s letters as “heartbreaking.” While Julie Chrisley wrote that she was “so happy” she could communicate with her family back home, she also wrote that this has been the longest she has ever gone without speaking to her husband.

“I miss Todd so much that it hurts,” she wrote, according to People.

In another letter, Julie Chrisley wrote about a visit from her family.

“It was great seeing the kids and Mom and Dad this week, but I miss Todd so bad,” she wrote. “I miss his voice. I miss being able to lay in bed beside each other. I miss my person.”

Julie Chrisley also wrote about getting news in prison that she might have a tumor, according to WSB-TV. The breast cancer survivor wrote that she was scared to go through a health scare alone.

“I just want my husband,” she wrote. “I don’t know if I can do this without him.”

It was unclear what subsequent medical tests found.

Savannah Chrisley grew emotional as she read the letters.

“I can just feel her hurt through these messages,” she said. “And to just think about how different life is now, a year, almost a year and a half later, and to just think that, like, sure, there’s some funny things in here, mom’s trying to make jokes, trying to make light of it, but, like, this is her life now.”

