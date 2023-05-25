‘I am honestly heartbroken’: Sam Smith cancels concert after 4 songs due to vocal problem

Concert canceled FILE PHOTO: Sam Smith performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. Smith sang only four songs Wednesday night before their concert was canceled due to voice issues. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Sam Smith fans were left wanting more after the singer cut their concert at Manchester’s AO Arena short, performing only four songs.

Smith, who, according to Entertainment Weekly, is on tour for their fourth album “Gloria,” said via Instagram, “During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x.”

BBC News reported that Smith left the stage after singing “Stay with Me” and “Like I Can.” After singing “Too Good at Goodbyes,” the words “1:Love” flashed on a screen to mark the show’s first segment but then disappeared, leaving the lights in the arena dimmed.

First, there was an announcement saying there was a technical difficulty that crews were working on getting fixed and that they hoped the show would continue soon, but as the delay stretched about 20 minutes, the crowd was told the concert would not continue on Wednesday night.

One person said on Twitter that they were not told what was causing the cancelation, writing on social media, “No idea what’s gone on at the Sam Smith concert but if it genuinely is vocal issues I think they need to put out a statement asap. Not fair to cause so much unnecessary worry and anxiety with such a significant week in Manchester.”

This week marked the anniversary of the attack during an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester arena that left 22 people dead, Sky News reported.

Another Twitter user wrote, according to Sky News, “If Sam Smith cancelled their show tonight due to their voice, surely they should have cancelled it BEFORE, seems insensitive to stop mid show, turn lights on and say there’s issues at an arena where there was a serious terrorist attack, talk about anxiety for the crowd.”





