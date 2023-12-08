Hunter Biden indicted on 9 tax-related charges in California

Hunter Biden WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JULY 26: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prosecution on an additional gun charge. However, the federal judge overseeing the case unexpectedly delayed Biden's plea deal and deferred her decision until more information is put forth by both the prosecution and the defense. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Hunter Biden has been indicted on nine tax-related charges in California.

The president’s son was charged by a grand jury in California with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns, according to the Washington Post.

The new charges include three felonies and six misdemeanors, according to The Associated Press. These charges are in addition to federal firearm charges in Deleware that allege Hunter Biden broke a law in 2018 against drug users owning guns. The charges were listed in a 56-page indictment obtained by the New York Times.

The case was believed to be close to being resolved last July but a plea deal fell apart last minute, according to CNN.

Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty in a plea deal with prosecutors who claimed that he had failed to pay $4 million in personal income in both 2017 and 2018, the AP reported.

Defense attorneys say they plan to fight any new charges, the AP reported.

Once the plea deal fell apart, prosecutors filed three federal gun charges that alleged that Hunter Biden lied about his drug use when purchasing a gun, the AP reported. He reportedly kept that gun for 11 days in 2018. Hunter Biden had been struggling with substance abuse around the time his brother, Beau Biden, died in 2015, prosecutors said in a draft plea agreement that was filed in a Deleware court.

The new tax case is reportedly connected to Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings which are part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden by the House Republicans, according to CNN. The impeachment inquiry is based on unsubstantiated allegations, the Times reported. The allegations claim that President Biden benefitted Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden filed his taxes in 2020 and a “third party,” according to the AP, paid the back taxes in 2021.

The White House declined to comment to the AP on the indictment. The White House referred questions to the Justice Department or Hunter Biden’s representatives.





