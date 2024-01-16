Hulk Hogan helps rescue 17-year-old whose vehicle flipped on highway

Hulk Hogan: The former pro wrestler helped pull a teen from a vehicle that had flipped on a Tampa expressway on Sunday. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — He is a retired professional wrestler, but Hulk Hogan can still spring into action when needed.

The 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer helped rescue a teen whose vehicle flipped on an expressway on Sunday in Tampa, Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported. And in wrestling parlance, Hogan used a foreign object to get the job done.

The six-time WWE champion, whose real name is Terry Bollea, tweeted that he and his friend, Jake Rask, did not have a knife to pierce the airbags. However, he improvised and used an Indian Rocks Christian School pen to puncture the airbags and free the teen, according to WTVT.

Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, wrote in a Facebook post that the couple was returning to Pinellas County on the Veterans Expressway after having dinner when the vehicle flipped in front of them.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the vehicle swerved across several lanes of traffic toward the exit ramp to Clearwater, striking another car and sending it flipping across the road, WTVT reported.

That is when Hogan, who grew up in Tampa and still lives in the Tampa Bay area, got to work.

The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out ,a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags,thank you God,all is well even now,Amen HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2024

“I truly admire my husband @hulkhogan and our good buddy @jakerask for springing into action, puncturing the girls airbag, and getting her quickly out of the car,” Daily wrote on Facebook. “By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!”

In a message to WTVT, Rask said that he and Hogan were “just glad she’s OK, and God put us there at the right time.”

The Tampa Police Department said in an email to the AP on Tuesday that there were only minor injuries from the crash.

imagine ur flipped over in a car and u just hear “grab my hand brother” https://t.co/na1NcpzvQs — reegan (@bloodredcamry) January 15, 2024

