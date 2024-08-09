How to watch Perseid meteor shower peak

A breathtaking view of Perseids meteor shower over the pond

Perseids peak FILE PHOTO: This weekend is the peak viewing for the Perseids meteor shower. (Jared Greenstein/Wirestock - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If the weather cooperates you will be in for quite a show this weekend.

The Perseids zoom through the night sky from mid-July through August, but this weekend is the peak of the meteor shower.

The International Meteor Organization said that you may be able to see 50 to 75 meteors an hour and zoom they will, as they move at 37 miles per SECOND.

The meteors will peak Sunday morning between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. but the easiest time to see them is as soon as it is dark and the moon has already set, The Washington Post reported.

You’ll want to find Perseus in the night sky, where the meteors come from. You can also look for nearby Cassiopeia or in the east, where the stars rise.

You’ll want to find a dark area, away from light pollution and leave your phone inside, or don’t look at it for at least 15 minutes, so your eyes can adjust to the darkness. Then finally, just wait, the Post reported.

If the weather isn’t going to give you a clear view, or if you can’t get away from the lights, you can also watch the meteor shower on a live stream, from the Virtual Telescope Project, Space.com reported.


