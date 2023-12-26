How to dispose of your Christmas tree As the holiday season comes to a close, many are looking for ways to get rid of their Christmas trees whether it’s recycling or giving the tree a second life. (Tom Merton/Getty Images)

As the holiday season comes to a close, many are looking for ways to get rid of their Christmas trees whether it’s by recycling or giving the tree a second life.

>> Read more trending news

Real Christmas trees are biodegradable which means that your tree could be recycled or used in other ways, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

“Christmas tree recycling is a way to give back to the environment after the gifting season ends. It keeps more seasonal trees out of the local landfills, and tree recycling can help support other ecosystems. Ready to recycle your tree into useful yard mulch? Opt for convenient tool rental to make the job easier. Rent a woodchipper and save the long-term expense of tool storage and maintenance,” the Home Depot said.

It is also not recommended to burn your Christmas tree in your fireplace or on a wood stove, the National Christmas Tree Association said. The reason is that evergreen trees can have high levels of flammable turpentine oils in them, according to Lowe’s. This would cause chimney fires as well as flare-ups.

Removing your tree

“The best way to avoid a mess removing your tree is to place a plastic tree bag (available at hardware stores) underneath the stand when you set the tree up. You can hide it with a tree skirt. Then, when the holidays are done, pull the bag up around the tree, stand and all, and carry it outside. Obviously, you will want to remove the stand before recycling the tree. If some needles do scatter inside, it is better to sweep them up; needles can clog vacuum cleaners,” the National Christmas Tree Association said.

Best practices for recycling your Christmas Tree:

Remove all of your ornaments and lights from the tree before disposing or recycling, Lowe’s said.

Cut your tree into pieces for easier pickup or to fit it in your yard waste container

Here are some recycling options:

Take your tree to a drop-off recycling center. Local sanitization services may offer pickups, the Home Depot said.

See if your local Department of Public Works has a tree recycling or mulch program

Make an appointment for a nonprofit organization to pick up your tree.

Cut down your tree and place it in your yard waste container

Other options: