Hotel statue falls on child, killing him

An 8-year-old child was killed when a statue at an Arizona hotel fell on him.

Officials were not sure how the statue fell from its pedestal at the Arizona Biltmore on Nov. 27.

The boy was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where he died the next day of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, AZ Central reported.

KPNX reported that the statue was one of the hotel’s “Sprite” statues, which are original parts of the hotel and were designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

AZ Central said the statue was made of concrete and was a replica of the originals created for Wright’s Midway Garden Project in 1913 and 1914.

The ones at the Biltmore dated to the 1980s and were a gift to the hotel in 1988.

There were no signs of foul play but it is being investigated.

The Biltmore is owned by Henderson Park, a private equity real estate firm based in London, which bought the hotel in January for $705 million.


