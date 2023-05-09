Homeowner not facing charges for fatally shooting intruder, injuring another

Home invasion: A Tennessee homeowner shot two men who broke into his home, killing one and wounding another. He will not be charged. (Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Tennessee homeowner will not face charges after he opened fire at two intruders on Friday, killing one and injuring the other, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, two masked men broke into the victim’s home at about 8:24 p.m. CDT. Police said the man was able to retrieve his gun after the men used a stun gun on the victim’s dog and held his teenage son at gunpoint, WZTV reported.

The man fired his weapon and killed 52-year-old Kevin Ford, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later arrested the second alleged assailant, identified as 42-year-old Clifford Wright. Police said that Wright had fled to a Salvation Army shelter in downtown Murfreesboro and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, WTVF reported.

Wright was taken to an area hospital and arrested after he was treated and released from medical care, police said.

He was charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.

The homeowner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told WTVF that he heard his dog make a noise “like something was hurting” and then he heard the stun gun.

“It was either them or me -- that’s how I was looking at it and I was making sure it wasn’t me or my family,” the homeowner told the television station. “I wish it wouldn’t have happened but I’m glad it went my way instead of their way.”

According to Tennessee statutes, “(a) person in lawful possession of real or personal property is justified in threatening or using force against another, when and to the degree it is reasonably believed the force is immediately necessary to prevent or terminate the other’s trespass on the land or unlawful interference with the property.”

Wright remains in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center with bail set at $700,000, police said.

He will appear in court on June 5.