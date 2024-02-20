‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on DUI charge

Zachery Ty Bryan

Zachery Ty Bryan: File photo from 2020. The former "Home Improvement" star is accused of driving under the influence in California on Feb. 17. (Lane County Jail)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad Taylor on the 1990s television comedy series “Home Improvement,” was arrested over the weekend in California on charges of driving under the influence and contempt of court, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Bryan, 42, was arrested on Saturday at 2:36 a.m. PST by La Quinta Sheriff’s Station deputies. Police conducted a traffic stop at 2:01 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision, USA Today reported.

Deputies “observed indications of impairment” and arrested Bryan for DUI with priors, according to KTLA-TV.

Bryan was also charged with a misdemeanor contempt of court, Entertainment Weekly reported.

His bail was set at $50,000 for the DUI charge and $15,000 for the contempt charge, according to KTLA. According to online booking records, Bryan made bail on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PST.

It is the latest legal scrape for Bryan. He was arrested on domestic abuse charges in August 2023 in Lane County, Oregon.

‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on domestic abuse charges

In October, Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree after reaching a plea deal, USA Today reported. He was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation, according to the newspaper.

In 2020, Bryan was arrested for alleged domestic violence in 2020 in Oregon and pleaded guilty to two counts in April 2021, USA Today reported.

According to IMDb.com, Bryan most recently appeared in the 2022 television series, “The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)

Bryan is scheduled to appear in court on April 23, online records show.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!