Holiday hiring: What companies are hiring for the 2024 shopping season?

Holiday hiring

Companies across the nation are ramping up their holiday hiring as the shopping season gets closer.

What companies are hiring and what do you need to do to apply? Take a look at the list we’ve rounded up.

Target

The retailer announced this week that it will hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for its stores and supply chain facilities.

Starting on Sept. 25, the company is launching a special job portal — TargetSeasonalJobs.com — to make it easy to apply. The company said that many of those hired for 2024 seasonal work will be offered an opportunity to stay with Target after the holidays. Other jobs are also available through the normal Target employment site.

The starting wage is between $15 and $24 an hour and may come with health and well-being benefits. Employees also get 10% discounts on Target merchandise and an additional 20% off wellness items.

For more information, click here.

Macy’s

The department store announced the company wants to hire more than 31,500 full- and part-time seasonal workers this year at not only its flagship stores but also Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury locations.

There are also positions available at the company’s distribution centers.

Applicants can go online to find a job, which can take as little as five minutes with offers made within 48 hours, at the following sites:

There also will be four in-person hiring events at all stores and supply chain locations.

They are scheduled for:

Sept. 26

Oct. 24

Nov. 21

Dec. 4

For more information, click here.

Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works announced this week it will hire about 30,000 seasonal employees to help staff 1,800 stores. Another 2,700 people will be hired to work at its Ohio distribution centers.

The jobs include part-time seasonal sales associates at stores and full-time merchandise handlers, processors, high lift operators and loaders at the company’s distribution points.

You can apply for seasonal retail jobs online until Oct. 26 or at the national hiring event on Sept. 28 where prospective employees can go to nearby stores and have an interview conducted. If you qualify for employment, immediate offers will be given.

To apply for the distribution center jobs, visit this website where an immediate decision will be made and a start date offered. You can also call Bath and Body Works Distribution Call centers at 614-415-4155 or email the company. You have until Dec. 6 to apply for distribution jobs.

For more information, click here.





