High school assistant volleyball coach fatally shot while driving, police say

Volleyball assistant killed: An assistant volleyball coach died on Saturday when she was shot in her vehicle in a north Chicago suburb. (AJ_Watt/iStock )

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A high school counselor and assistant volleyball coach was fatally shot on Saturday while driving in a north Chicago suburb, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Niolis Collazo, 23, of Waukegan, died at about 10:36 p.m. CDT when her vehicle was struck by gunfire in Waukegan, the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reported. Collazo, a 2018 graduate of Waukegan High School, was an assistant boys volleyball coach at her alma mater and was a counselor for girls at Smith Middle School, according to WMAQ-TV.

According to the Waukegan Police Department, Collazo’s vehicle was one of two struck by gunfire, WGN-TV reported. A man in the first vehicle, who was going in the opposite direction as Collazo, was not hit, although his vehicle was. Collazo’s vehicle was struck by bullets, according to the television station.

Waukegan High School volleyball coach fatally shot Saturday https://t.co/k7L5tT9rL3 — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) May 8, 2023

According to police, the two vehicles were unrelated to one another, WMAQ reported.

Collazo, who was speaking to her sister on a cellphone when she was shot, was taken to Vista East Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, WBBM-TV reported.

An autopsy was scheduled at the Lake County Coroner’s Office, according to the Daily Herald.

“It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Ms. Niolis Collazo,” Waukegan Public Schools said in a statement issued by district spokesperson Nick Alatzakis. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Collazo’s friends, family, and colleagues during this time.”

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said she was outraged by the shooting.

“This weekend, Waukegan was home to tragedy,” Taylor said in a statement. “As a Waukegan resident and as mayor, I am livid, and I am outraged.

“This senseless and stupid use of guns on our streets must end. Ms. Collazo was a beloved coach, counselor, and mentor, and on behalf of the City of Waukegan, I extend my deepest condolences to the Collazo family.”