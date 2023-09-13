Hey, it’s Franklin: Toledo Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Franklin: The 165-pound male is nuzzled by his mother, Tuli, at the Toledo Zoo. (Toledo Zoo & Aquarium)

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio zoo welcomed a baby giraffe as the newest addition to the facility’s herd.

According to a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook, the Toledo Zos & Aquarium welcomed Franklin on Sept. 9.

The 165-pound male was born to his mother, Tuli, and father, Rocket, The Toledo Blade reported.

A new Giraffe calf has joined our tower! 🦒💙🎉



The 165-pound male, Franklin, was born on Sat, Sept. 9, to mom, Tuli, and dad, Rocket.



A neonatal exam found that both Franklin & Tuli are doing well off-exhibit.



Meet him in the Africa! exhibit later this month!#ToledoZoo pic.twitter.com/E1rHDBAZTM — Toledo Zoo (@ToledoZoo) September 13, 2023

Zoo officials said that a neonatal exam found that mother and child are healthy and are doing well away from the public view, according to the newspaper.

Officials at the zoo said they will introduce Franklin to the rest of the giraffe herd when they believe he is ready, WTOL-TV reported.

Once he becomes acclimated with the other giraffes, Franklin will be available for public viewing at the zoo’s “Africa!” exhibit later this month, according to the television station.