‘He’s trying to fight everybody’: American Airlines pilot said passenger bit another flyer

American Airlines plane
Incident FILE PHOTO: A pilot requested emergency personnel after he said a passenger bit another passenger on board. ((C)2021 ROBIN GUESS (623) 261-60/robin - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHILADELPHIA — An American Airlines flight approaching Philadelphia experienced an emergency when a passenger became combative.

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The pilot reported to air traffic control, “I don’t know ... if he’s hallucinating or whatever, but he just bit a passenger and he’s trying to fight everybody,” adding, “What a day, huh,” CBS News reported.

He asked for an emergency medical crew and law enforcement to meet the plane as a precaution. While medical personnel reported it is not known if police did so as well.

You can hear the exchange between the pilot and air traffic control on a recording.

The airline said the passenger had a medical emergency on board, adding that a medical professional was on the flight and “assisted the customer” before landing, CBS News reported.

The flight had departed Charlotte earlier on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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