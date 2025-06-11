Harvey Weinstein convicted by jury on one count in sex crimes retrial, acquitted of another

FILE PHOTO: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears for his retrial with attorney Diana Fabi Samson as the jury deliberates at Manhattan Criminal Court on June 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss-Pool/Getty Images)

A jury has once again convicted Harvey Weinstein of a sex crime.

The Hollywood producer was on retrial after a New York appeals court overturned his previous verdict, The Associated Press reported.

The jury had a split decision, convicting Weinstein of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley in 2006, Variety reported.

The first-degree criminal sexual act could bring a maximum of 25 years in prison.

He was acquitted of a second criminal sex act charge from an alleged incident involving Kaja Sokola. Sokola testified for about five days, The New York Times reported.

The jury did not return a verdict on a third charge concerning Jessica Mann and was told to continue deliberations.

All three women testified openly in court, Variety reported.

The original trial was affected by “egregious” judicial rulings and prejudicial testimony, the appeals court ruled, tossing Weinstein’s conviction and accompanying 23-year prison sentence, the AP reported.

He was facing charges that involved two women from his original case, along with additional allegations from a third woman who was not part of the first trial.

He pleaded not guilty, denying he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.

Some of the charges that were part of the first trial and that he was acquitted of were not included this time, the AP reported.

