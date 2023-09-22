Happy Fall, Y’all: New report ranks best states to visit this season

New report ranks best states to visit this fall Fall foliage in California

Autumn lovers, rejoice! ‘Tis the season for fall foliage, scenic drives, fall festivals and pumpkin patches.

And one company is celebrating the Autumn Equinox with a look at the best states to visit for fall festivities this season.

Lawnstarter compared states across the U.S. based on several metrics including projected fall foliage, scenic drives, national parks and fall attractions.

At the top of the tech company’s list – California comes in at number one. Lawnstarter, which connects users with outdoor services pros in their area, says the ‘golden state’ features the most national parks, state parks, trails and scenic drives.

“Northeastern states offer optimal sights for leaf peeping, thanks to abundant natural space,” Patricia Davis, Communications Manager for Lawnstarter, says. New York, which came in at number two on the company’s list, “enjoys the longest projected period of peak fall foliage for 2023,” David adds.

According to the report, the state of New York also boasts the second-highest number of forest trails. Rounding out the top five states is Pennsylvania, which currently has the most fall festivals planned for 2023.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 New report ranks best states to visit this fall YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: A view of Half Dome on June 11, 2020 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Looking for other places to visit for the best fall festivals? Lawnstarter says six Midwestern states stand out including Missouri, number 23 overall on the company’s list, Wisconsin, number 11 overall, and Ohio, number 12 overall.

View Lawnstarter’s FULL list below:

California New York Washington Michigan Pennsylvania Vermont Oregon Colorado Minnesota Maine Wisconsin Ohio Connecticut Illinois Tennessee Montana New Hampshire Utah Iowa Virginia Indiana Idaho Missouri Massachusetts North Carolina Georgia North Dakota West Virginia Arizona Rhode Island Kentucky South Dakota New Mexico Nebraska New Jersey Wyoming Arkansas Maryland Nevada South Carolina Kansas Alabama Mississippi Texas Florida Delaware Oklahoma Louisiana

Read more here.













©2023 Cox Media Group