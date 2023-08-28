‘Hannah Montana’ star Mitchel Musso arrested on DUI, theft charges

Arrested: "Hannah Montana" alum Mitchel Musso was arrested in Texas on Saturday. (Rockwall County Jail)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ROCKWALL, Texas — Mitchel Musso, known for his role as Hannah Montana’s best friend on the Disney Channel television series, was arrested in Texas on charges of public intoxication and theft, according to court records.

>> Read more trending news

Musso, 32, who appeared as Oliver Oken in 90 episodes of “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011, was booked into the Rockwall County Jail on Saturday, according to online records.

The actor was charged with public intoxication, theft under $100, an expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license and violating a promise to appear notice, according to online booking records.

According to Deadline, Musso allegedly stole potato chips at a food market in Rockwall.

TMZ, which also reported the actor’s arrest, said that Musso was asked by the food market staffers to pay for the snack and he “became verbally abusive” before walking away from the store.

Musso was later arrested outside of the hotel where he was staying on suspicion of being under the influence, Deadline reported.

The actor reprised his role as Oliver in the 2009 film, “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” according to the entertainment news website. He also was the voice of Jeremy Johnson in the animated series, “Phineas and Ferb.”

He also appeared in the Disney XD series, “Pair of Kings,” in 47 episodes from 2010 to 2012.

The actor was released Sunday after posting $2,080.30 bail, online booking records show.

Rockwall is located east of Dallas.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!