Halloween 2024: Celebrities don costumes to celebrate the creepy season

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

They may wear costumes for their everyday jobs but celebrities turn it up a notch for Halloween. Take a look at some of the best costumed celebrities for 2024 that run the gamut from scary to sexy to family friendly.

Halle Berry is in her witch era, wearing a dark blue dress covered in gold shimmering stars with matching blue hat and even a black cat.

Instead of a cat, Lucy Hale brought her well-dressed pups to the party, all dressed as the puppet Lambchop.

Keke Palmer and Loreal Chanel channeled Milli Vanilli this year.

Anne Hathaway embodied Boo York City in zombie makeup, bat-eye glasses, white wig topped with a Statue of Liberty crown.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were a bit mad — not angry but as a hatter — dressed as Alice and the Mad Hatter.

Sophie Turner jumped into “The Matrix” as Trinity.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed as THE IT COUPLE of this generation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It was an updated look from last year when Consuelos wore Kelce’s number 87.

Chrissy Teigen was celebrating Dia de los Muertos a few days early this year at an event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to another amazing singer, Whitney Houston, wearing the costume from “The Bodyguard.”

While Janelle Monae was ET when she visited Hudson’s show.

The “Today” show crew did a Blockbuster rewind to draw their inspiration for this year’s costumes, recreating classic movies.






