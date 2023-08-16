Gun found in 3-year-old girl’s backpack at preschool, police say

Weapon found: File photo. A handgun was found in the backpack of a 3-year-old girl at a San Antonio preschool. (Josiah_s/iStock)

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in southern Texas are investigating after a teacher found a handgun in the backpack of a 3-year-old girl at a San Antonio preschool on Tuesday.

The gun was found at the Pre-K 4 SA’s West Center campus, according to KSAT-TV.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the child was unaware that the firearm was in her backpack when the teacher discovered it at about 8:30 a.m. CDT, KENS-TV reported.

In an email sent to parents Tuesday afternoon, Sarah Baray, the school’s CEO, said that the gun and backpack were immediately confiscated, according to the San Antonio Express-News. School officials contacted an off-duty policeman who was already on campus, the email stated.

Police said that officers attempted to contact the child’s father but have been unsuccessful, KSAT reported. Child Protective Services was also notified, according to the television station.

No injuries were reported during the incident, the Express-News reported.

Baray said the preschool, a city-funded early education program, will reevaluate its safety protocols. The school is temporarily prohibiting backpacks, “effective immediately,” according to her email.

“We know that young children sometimes bring items from home without understanding whether the item is potentially dangerous,” Baray wrote. “This temporary restriction on the use of backpacks will allow us time to determine how best to proceed in the long term.”

Students will be allowed to bring needed items to school in a clear plastic baggie, KSAT reported.