Guilty: Jury reaches verdict in Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

Sen. Bob Menendez FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) arrives for his federal bribery case in Manhattan federal court on July 16, 2024 in New York City. Menendez and his wife Nadine are accused of taking bribes of gold bars, a luxury car, and cash in exchange for using Menendez's position to help the government of Egypt and other corrupt acts according to an indictment from the Southern District of New York. The jury has begun deliberations in the trial. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A jury has found Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of bribery, wire fraud and extortion in a New York City courtroom.

The senator faced 16 charges in the federal corruption case, with the jury starting deliberations on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

His co-defendants were also found guilty on all 18 charges, CNN reported.

The 70-year-old senator from New Jersey is accused of accepting bribes from 2018 to 2023 to help three New Jersey businessmen and serving as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

The three-term senator and the men who allegedly paid him in gold and cash have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said that nearly $150,000 worth of gold bars and more than $480,000 in cash were seized from his home in a 2022 FBI raid.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine, is a co-defendant in the case but her trial has been delayed indefinitely due to undergoing cancer treatments, NBC News reported.

The senator’s lawyers said he did not accept bribes and the influence he used to help the businessmen was what is expected of a public official. He helped get $99 million of helicopter ammunition to Egypt. He said that the communication he had with the foreign government was part of his job as a senator and the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a position he no longer holds due to the charges he faced.

Menedez is running for reelection as an independent. He was last elected as a Democrat.

The extortion and wire fraud charges had a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count, he could have a maximum of 222 years in prison if the sentences are served consecutively, but typically they are ordered to be run concurrently, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group